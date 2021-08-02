Board of Education

-
The state school board has approved several graduation options for high school students in the class of 2022 and beyond. But board members say lawmakers…
-
2016 started with a shift in the tide when it comes to accountability and transparency for charter schools in Ohio. But the year ends with some big…
-
A new report suggests a high school graduation crisis could be coming in Ohio. More than a third of the state’s high schoolers have not yet scored what…
-
States around the country are working on crafting new education policies to align with the federal plan known as the Every Student Succeeds Act. A group…
-
Report cards are out for Ohio’s schools – and they show a big drop in the number of “A” grades on student performance on statewide tests. Some critics say…
-
2015 was the year Ohio lawmakers worked to overhaul the charter school system while a data scrubbing scandal was playing out at the state’s department of…
-
A three-member panel appointed by the outgoing state school superintendent has come up with 22 ideas on how to reform and restore the public perception of…