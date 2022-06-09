Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2021 Year in Review
The Ohio Newsroom
© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2021 Year in Review
The Ohio Newsroom
brain scans
Government/Politics
Brain scans can predict political ideologies, says new OSU study
Jo Ingles
Researchers found brain scans were a more accurate predictor than the social demographics in predicting a person's political persuasion.