Bryan Hambley
A Democratic doctor and a former GOP lawmaker join 2026 race for Ohio secretary of state
Jo Ingles
Former Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) and Cincinnati-area Dr. Bryan Hambley have announced they want to succeed term-limited Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose.