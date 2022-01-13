Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
candidate filing deadline
Government/Politics
Some lawmakers think moving the candidate filing deadline is an option that should be considered now
The Ohio Supreme Court's decision invalidating maps is prompting lawmakers to think about pushing back the Feb 2, 2022 filing deadline
