constitutional amendment

-
A proposal to make it more difficult for citizens and groups to put amendments to the Ohio Constitution before voters may be running out of time. It…
-
A hearing is set Thursday morning on a proposal designed to make it harder for citizens and groups to put constitutional amendments on the Ohio ballot.…
-
Leaders of the Ohio Legislature say it’s time to look at changing the methods citizens groups are using to try to change the state’s constitution. House…
-
It was a busy holiday for groups that want voters to approve two new constitutional amendments this fall. Both proposals got thousands of petition…
-
While many Ohioans are enjoying picnics, parades and fireworks, members of a group that wants to put a proposed ballot issue before voters this fall are…
-
If Issue 2 had passed on Tuesday night, it would have been only the fourth time in Ohio history that a law brought to the ballot by an individual or a…