Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
county fairs
Government/Politics
Ohio Lawmakers Reject Amendment That Would Have Banned Sale Or Display Of Confederate Flag At Fairs
Jo Ingles
,
Lawmakers in a House committee rejected a proposed amendment that would have banned the sale and display of the Confederate flag at county fairs in Ohio.…
Listen
•
2:03