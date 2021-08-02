-
Today marks one year since the first Ohioan died from COVID-19. Since then, more than 18,000 Ohioans have died from the virus. We remember some of those…
-
There’s a jump in the state’s latest numbers of people who have died from COVID-19. But there’s a reason for that. The state’s coronavirus website shows…
-
The Ohio Department of Health is making major changes to the system it uses for recording COVID-19 deaths. This comes weeks after it was discovered that…
-
There was a huge jump in COVID deaths on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, and more big bumps are coming in the next few days. As many as 4000 deaths…