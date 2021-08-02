Dave Burke

-
More than 50 people were signed up to speak out at the first hearing in the Ohio Senate for a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. They…
-
Among the possible questions voters might face on the ballot this fall is whether they want to make it harder to raise the state income tax, by requiring…
-
The so-called “Heartbeat Bill”, which Gov. John Kasich promises to veto, had been likely to come up for a vote today in an Ohio House committee. But there…
-
While the Speaker saga drags on, there are more than 150 bills that are awaiting action in the House. One is a measure that would preserve money for a…
-
Senator Says Redesign For Behavioral Health System Won't Be Delayed, In Spite Of Providers' ConcernsThe state is moving mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, but providers say this huge redesign…
-
State lawmakers want to crack down on what’s known as “spoofing” – the practice often used by telemarketers to mislead a recipient into thinking they are…
-
Gov. John Kasich has been defending his budget, saying it’s the way to keep Ohio’s economy growing. But state lawmakers who are working on their own…
-
The Senate has upped the penalties for possessing fentanyl, the deadly and powerful synthetic painkiller that’s been turning up in heroin in Ohio. But the…