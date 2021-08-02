-
Discussion continues whether to join $26 billion national settlement
Ohio’s statewide pandemic health orders have expired. And while the mask mandate has also been lifted, doctors say there are people who should still be…
An income tax cut inserted into the budget by Ohio House Republicans only strengthens the state’s case against a ban on tax cuts in the latest federal…
A federal judge has dismissed Republican Attorney General Dave Yost’s lawsuit against the Biden administration to force the results of last year’s Census…
President Biden will travel to Columbus next week to promote the federal COVID relief package that will send $11.2 billion to Ohio and its local…
The League of Women Voters of Ohio is opposing a lawsuit filed by Ohio against the decision to hold back Census data till September 30 because of the…
Ohio’s Attorney General is suing the Biden administration over the delay in the release of the 2020 Census data.The U.S. Census Bureau was supposed to…
1.7 million 1099-G tax forms will be mailed this month to Ohioans who got unemployment benefits – and to some that didn’t but are the victims of…
A court ruling will block new charges from appearing on electric bills next month. Those fees were created to a nuclear power plant bailout which is under…
Ohio’s Republican attorney general is joining in part of the lawsuit Texas has filed against Pennsylvania. But he's not asking for results in four…