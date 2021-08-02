-
Faith leaders are urging lawmakers to consider two bills to repeal the death penalty in Ohio, a state that used to be a leader in capital punishment but…
-
Three Ohio death row inmates will not be executed this year as planned.Governor Mike DeWine has issued a reprieve for Timothy Hoffner, John David Stumpf…
-
For the sixth time in a decade, a Democratic state lawmaker has proposed a bill to end the death penalty in Ohio. But this time the measure has…
-
Anti-death penalty advocates are reacting to comments from Gov. Mike DeWine, who said in an Associated Press interview that lethal injection “appears to…
-
Former Governor Ted Strickland is officially joining the effort to repeal capital punishment, saying he regrets the way he handled Ohio’s death penalty…
-
A national group of conservatives that oppose capital punishment has made Ohio the 14th state for its campaign to repeal of the death penalty. The group…
-
As Ohio prisons officials work on a way to continue carrying out executions, House and Senate leaders are considering having deeper discussions on the…
-
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has delayed three upcoming executions.Death row inmate Gregory Lott was supposed to be put to death on March 12 but his…
-
Anti-death penalty activists say they’re seeing movement on their cause from a group that’s long been viewed as supportive of capital punishment –…
-
There hasn’t been a killer put to death in Ohio in 18 months. And the state’s last execution has likely taken place, according to the architect of Ohio’s…