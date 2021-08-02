Democratic gubernatorial candidates

-
Former Ohio Attorney General and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Rich Cordray will be running as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in…
-
As the primary comes closer, the four Democratic men who would like to be Ohio’s next governor are talking up their different ideas for tackling the…
-
The slate is now set for voters to decide who they want as the next governor of Ohio. The filing deadline came down to the wire for some candidates. And…
-
Starting next month, the Ohio Democratic Party will hold as many as six debates in the upcoming months to introduce voters its candidates for governor…