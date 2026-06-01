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Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Election 2026
The Ohio Statehouse Scoop
The Ohio Newsroom
Ohio Minute
Search
Devo Day
Government/Politics
Whip it into law? Ohio lawmakers consider designating annual "Devo Day"
Jo Ingles
A bill in the Ohio legislature would create a day each year to honor the alt-rock band Devo.
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