Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) says her high-profile domestic violence bill is gaining momentum in the Ohio House. The bipartisan piece of…
There were 21 bills that state lawmakers managed to the governor's desk for his signature. However, there are many other bills that received a lot of…
Ohio House and Senate Democrats are calling on legislative leaders to pass a slew of bills they believe will reduce domestic violence and protect…
Former state lawmaker and Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason is facing a life sentence next month after pleading guilty yesterday to the fatal stabbing of…
Ohio lawmakers want to overhaul the way the state deals with domestic violence cases by activating a network of support once a call is made to…
Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order that extends protections and access to resources for victims of domestic violence. The order includes…
Gov. John Kasich has signed into law a bill that strengthens Ohio’s domestic violence laws by closing loopholes and allowing victims access to more…
A central Ohio lawmaker wants to try again to make tougher penalties for violent assaults of strangulation. The state senator believes this could lead to…
Gov. John Kasich has formally signed what’s become known as “Judy’s Law.” It is legislation named for a Columbus woman that imposes longer prison…
A bill to crack down on violence committed in dating relationships has passed the House unanimously.Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) was a joint sponsor of the…