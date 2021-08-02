-
Several elected officials in Ohio have condemned the mob of pro-Trump extremists that stormed the U.S. Capitol building. State leaders, including Gov.…
President-elect Joe Biden won his race to the White House without carrying several battleground states, including Ohio. That means for the first time in…
As other states continue to tally the votes in the presidential race, President Donald Trump is making unfounded statements about widespread fraud that…
While Ohio's election results show a big win for President Donald Trump, leaders are voicing their support for other states as they continue to count…
President Donald Trump winning Ohio by 8-points over his Democratic challenger two elections in a row has strategists wondering if Ohio is now a solidly…
Ohio Republicans are claiming a Donald Trump victory in the state with more than 5.6 million votes cast and counted. The unofficial results are showing…
The presidential campaigns are heading into the final days of voting before Election Day and the candidates are looking to shore up support in…
President Trump has taken to Twitter, advocating that people who previously voted for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden change their vote. But…
During the first presidential debate in Cleveland, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to go to voting locations and "watch very carefully." The…
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland was raucous with Trump interrupting his…