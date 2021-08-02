-
The future of Ohio’s Down Syndrome abortion law was made clearer earlier this week when a sharply divided U.S. District Appeals Court ruled 9 to 7 that it…
A federal judge has ruled a new state law that would ban abortion after a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome is unconstitutional, and has blocked it a…
A lawsuit has been filed over a newly signed state law that bans abortion at the point a Down Syndrome diagnosis is made. This legal challenge might mean…
The Ohio Senate has passed another abortion ban – this one aimed at a specific prenatal diagnosis. By nearly two to one, majority Republicans approved the…
Ohio could soon become the third state in the country to ban abortion after a diagnosis of Down syndrome. A bill to do that has passed the Senate.Sen.…
The Ohio House has put the state a step closer to becoming the third to pass a ban on abortions after a diagnosis of Down Syndrome has been made.…
An Ohio House committee has passed a bill that would make the state the third in the country to ban abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis has been…
After a long weekend, lawmakers will come back to the Statehouse for hearings this week. And one will deal with a controversial abortion bill. The bill in…
It’s a case of déjà vu’ in the Ohio Legislature, which has the strongest Republican majority in half a century. Some abortion bills that were proposed but…