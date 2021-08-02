-
Ohio’s businesses say they’re optimistic about the future of the economy, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to have them worried. The Ohio Chamber of…
-
Thousands of Ohioans are being laid off as businesses have temporarily shut their doors due to efforts to prevent the spread COVID 19. Matt Roberts stood…
-
Ohio has been gaining jobs over the last few years, and its unemployment rate hit its lowest level in 17 years a few months ago. But there are other…
-
A research arm of the state’s leading business lobby has put together a set of recommendations to improve the economy by growing innovation. That proposal…
-
Last year was a hard one in a category that nearly every politician talks about and nearly every election hinges on: the economy. And specifically, it was…
-
Ohio’s economy, like the nation’s, has been improving in recent years since the economic downturn in 2008. But many of the jobs that are coming back are…
-
The state's unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month to 4.7%. Ben Johnson with the Department of Job and Family services says the increase in the…