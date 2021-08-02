Election reform

-
Ohio’s House Minority Leader says Republican state lawmakers are taking a page from a national playbook as they try to reform voting. In a teleconference…
As Ohio voters cast their ballot during the May primary, lawmakers are crafting a bill that would make several changes to the state's election laws.…
A bill to reform elections in Ohio hasn’t been introduced yet but information about it has been leaking out. And Democrats don’t like what they are…
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has formed a task force with local and statewide elections officials to prepare for the November election. He’s…
A federal appeals court has dealt a blow to a group that’s trying to put changes to voting laws on this fall’s ballot. A federal court stayed a lower…
A group that’s trying to put changes to voting laws on this fall’s ballot has more time to collect petition signatures. And a federal court is also…
A coalition of voting rights groups say reforms are needed to the state’s election process to encourage voting and eliminate problems that keep voters…