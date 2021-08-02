-
Deadly drug overdoses in Ohio fell nearly 22 percent in 2018, to the lowest number in three years. And overdose deaths dropped in every category of drugs…
While lawmakers from both parties battle over politics, there is some movement on bipartisan efforts to fight the deadly drug fentanyl in Congress. U.S.…
Gov. Mike DeWine is saying no executions will take place in Ohio anytime soon – because the state can’t find a method under state law that would get…
The refusal of pharmaceutical companies to sell the state drugs to use in executions has capital punishment at a virtual standstill in Ohio. A state…
As opiate deaths continue to climb in Ohio, there’s another deadly trend that’s apparently gaining popularity – drug combinations. The Ohio Health…
Gov. John Kasich covered a lot of ground in speaking at a forum for journalists today – talking about jobs, the economy, the opioid crisis and his future…
New limits on prescription painkillers took effect yesterday. And the state says prescription opioid deaths are down from a peak in 2011, and the number…
The Senate has upped the penalties for possessing fentanyl, the deadly and powerful synthetic painkiller that’s been turning up in heroin in Ohio. But the…