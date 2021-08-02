Film tax credit

-
The two-year state budget is headed to a conference committee Tuesday to work out significant differences between the House and Senate versions. And there…
There’s a blockbuster battle brewing over a small tax credit that was cut in the House version of the budget.Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) led…
The House version of the two-year state budget eliminates a tax break that has been both praised by fans and panned by critics – a $40 million a year tax…
The two-year state budget proposed by the Ohio House includes some new tax cuts and takes away some tax breaks. The House budget includes $300 million…
The House version of Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget is expected sometime today, and there are big changes coming in it. And the timeline is getting tight,…
State lawmakers are looking over a bill to more than triple the tax credits offered to moviemakers who film in Ohio. But critics on the left and the right…