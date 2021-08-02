Freda Levenson

-
Ohio’s top legislative leaders are being sued for not being transparent with the public in matters related to the state’s new voter-approved process for…
Earlier this week, at the urging of a Texas group that opposes abortion, the city council in Lebanon in southwest Ohio passed a law making it illegal to…
Abortion providers are suing the state to stop a new law that requires burial or cremation from aborted fetal remains. The ACLU of Ohio’s Legal Director,…
The process of matching a voter’s signature on a ballot or ballot application against the signature provided on a voter’s initial registration will…
The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Ohio’s Secretary of State over the way county elections boards handle signatures on…
Under this agreement between the ACLU of Ohio and Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office, those voters who have recently been removed from the rolls…
The ACLU of Ohio is asking a federal court to permanently block a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Pro-choice advocates had secured…
A federal court has granted an injunction to prevent a new law restricting nearly all abortions from going into effect. The so called, “Heartbeat Bill,”…
A total of $5 million dollars will be paid to male employees at JP Morgan Chase who were denied the same parental leave policies as female employees if a…
The U.S. District Court in Cincinnati says Ohio’s congressional district map is unconstitutional. The court is telling Ohio lawmakers to draw a…