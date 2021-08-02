-
2019 brought new leadership in the governor’s office and in the Ohio House. But though Republicans were still in charge in both those places and in the…
21 bills were signed into law in Ohio in 2019, including the new $69-billion two-year budget, a controversial energy bill that reduced or eliminated clean…
As of November 1, Ohio’s 10.5 cent gas tax increase from the state’s transportation budget has been in place for four months. And the director of the Ohio…
Ohioans have just a couple of days to fill up before the new statewide gas tax goes into effect. The tax on a gallon of unleaded gas goes up 10.5 cents…
Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled plans for the next phase of construction on the busy and complicated confluence of two freeways in downtown Columbus. He says…
Beginning July 1st, Ohio’s gas tax will increase by ten and a half cents per gallon for regular fuel. But the tax on diesel will go up by 19 cents,…
Members of the Ohio House and Senate reached a deal to raise the gas tax by 10.5 cents beginning in July. The lawmakers say that will be enough to help…
The deadline for a new state transportation budget with a gas tax hike came and went at midnight – without a new spending plan being signed. Lawmakers are…
It’s looking more unlikely that Ohio lawmakers will decide on the size of a proposed gas tax in time to meet the Sunday deadline to have the…
The clock is ticking as Ohio lawmakers only have until Sunday to pass a transportation budget, but they’re jammed in a stalemate over the gas tax…