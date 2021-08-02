gerrymandering

-
The League of Women Voters of Ohio is opposing a lawsuit filed by Ohio against the decision to hold back Census data till September 30 because of the…
The year 2021 will bring a new mapmaking process for Ohio's state legislative and congressional districts. Voters approved reforms in the past five years…
The group that sued over Ohio’s Congressional district map says there’s still time to draw a new one for next year's election if lawmakers are ordered to…
The US Supreme Court has issued a stay that says Ohio and Michigan don’t have to draw up new Congressional district maps until after two rulings expected…
A federal court has denied Ohio’s request to delay new congressional map drawing. The request was filed after the court ruled that the current district…
A panel of three federal judges that ruled Ohio's Congressional district map is unconstitutional has denied a request from the state to delay their order…
Ohio’s Congressional map is likely headed to the US Supreme Court, after a panel of federal judges ruled it’s unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor…
If an effort to delay the order to draw a new map doesn't go through, lawmakers could be in a time crunch. State lawmakers have been ordered to draw up a…
The state will continue its fight to defend Ohio’s Congressional map in court, after last week’s federal court ruling that the map is unconstitutionally…
The U.S. District Court in Cincinnati says Ohio’s congressional district map is unconstitutional. The court is telling Ohio lawmakers to draw a…