green energy goals

'The State of Ohio'
Government/Politics
Kasich Tours Amazon Facility, Blasts House's Vote To Change Green Energy Standards Into Goals
Karen Kasler
,
Gov. John Kasich got a guided tour of Amazon’s huge new fulfillment center in central Ohio today. And he took the opportunity to blast a bill to change…
