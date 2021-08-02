-
A sharply divided Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a southwest Ohio school district’s policy of allowing 10 teachers and staff to carry weapons in…
Ohio lawmakers will once again consider a bill to guarantee that state and local governments can’t seize guns or close gun stores or ranges during…
More than 130 people have voiced their opposition to a bill that would establish a required baseline of training if school districts want to allow…
A week after House Republicans stripped some of Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun regulations from the state budget, minority House Democrats have responded with a…
Fourteen Ohio House Republicans have signed onto a bill that could allow the state to reject federal gun laws and rulings that state lawmakers feel…
Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow teachers and school workers to carry guns in schools if they have the eight hours of training that…
The Republican lawmaker who proposed removing from state law the duty to retreat before using deadly force in a public place says he’s concerned about an…
Ohioans who have been deemed by a court to be mentally incompetent are not allowed to possess firearms or have concealed carry licenses. Yet a recent…
A bill that would give Ohio’s local school boards the power to allow employees to carry guns in school buildings gets its first Senate hearing in almost…
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide if a state law that says gun owners can’t use their weapons while drunk is constitutional.“Intoxication in and of…