HB 6 repeal

This week Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law the end of a billion dollars in charges that Ohio electric ratepayers would have paid to prop up the state’s…
Ohio Senators have unanimously approved a bill that strips out a key provision of the sweeping energy law that’s at the center of a federal corruption…
The list of possible successors to take over as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has been narrowed to four. One will succeed Sam Randazzo,…
The Columbus home of the chair of the agency that regulates Ohio utilities was the site of a search by the FBI this morning.FBI agents carried boxes out…
It’s been nearly three months since former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others connected to him were arrested on federal charges of…