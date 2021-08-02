-
Ohio is operating on a budget extension since lawmakers failed to pass a new two-year state budget by the constitutionally mandated June 30 deadline. Some…
A federal court has granted an injunction to prevent a new law restricting nearly all abortions from going into effect. The so called, “Heartbeat Bill,”…
More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to…
Ohio’s newest law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected is supposed to go into effect in three months. But there’s a very good chance it…
It’s taken eight years and many hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his…
As expected, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that bans abortions at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected.DeWine signed what has been commonly…
Tomorrow, the full Ohio House will vote on a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It's been renamed the "Human Rights Protection Act"…
The Ohio Senate has passed the so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” SB23, which bans an abortion when a viable heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six…
The so-called Heartbeat Bill abortion ban is on its fifth try through the legislature, after being passed and vetoed in the lame duck session.But it’s…
A southwest Ohio man has settled a lawsuit he filed against his Republican state senator, who he says blocked him on Facebook during a heated debate about…