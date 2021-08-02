holiday shopping

-
Black Friday is just a few days away and this year, it will look very different. Long lines and crowded stores are no longer allowed under Ohio’s…
Ohio’s more than 7,000 retailers are expecting a slight increase in sales this holiday season over last year, though where those spending increases are…
Shoppers throughout the state are looking for bargains. Scammers are looking for distracted shoppers.Attorney General Mike DeWine says con artists pose as…
A new report from the University of Cincinnati estimates Ohioans will be spending 4.2% more this holiday season than last.U.C. economist Michael Jones…