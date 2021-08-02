Howard Fleeter

-
Groups representing Ohio’s school boards, school administrators and school financial officials are raising serious concerns about the Senate’s version of…
-
Ohio lawmakers will soon consider a school funding formula overhaul, which has undergone some changes since it was first introduced in March. Ohio school…
-
A report commissioned by Ohio’s three major public school groups shows that state funding for K-12 education hasn’t bridged the gap between rich and poor…
-
The bad grades for many school districts latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state…