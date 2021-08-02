-
When Gov. Mike DeWine signed the controversial bill into law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the woman who launched the first…
As expected, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that bans abortions at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected.DeWine signed what has been commonly…
Tomorrow, the full Ohio House will vote on a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It's been renamed the "Human Rights Protection Act"…
An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation…