Ohioans can start voting on Issue 1. It's the only question on the Aug. 8 special election ballot, though there's a new requirement for those who want to vote by mail.
Republicans who support Issue 1 have said they expect more Ohio voters to cast ballots in the Aug. 8 special election than did in last August's legislative primary, because of the attention on the issue to make it harder to change the constitution.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted hasn't been as outspoken as some of his Republican colleagues on talking about the issue that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution, but the likely candidate for governor says he supports it.
Groups that back an amendment on reproductive and abortion rights filed far more than the 414,000 signatures needed to put the issue onto Ohio's November statewide ballot.
Groups are working to process petitions signed over the weekend in a final push to collect 414,000 valid signatures by July 5, the deadline to put an abortion amendment on the November ballot.
In the months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an Ohio Supreme Court action put a six-week abortion ban in place that was later lifted by another court. Today the fight is over constitutional amendments.
Groups opposing Issue 1 had asked the Ohio Supreme Court to rule the August special was election illegal.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who supported the ban on most August special elections, says in a court filing that law doesn't apply to state legislators in ordering an August special election on an amendment to make it harder to change the constitution.
Ohio voters are set to go to the ballot on Aug. 8 to decide on a constitutional change that would make it harder to pass future amendments. The language they will see on the ballot has changed.
The Ohio Supreme Court said some of Issue 1's language is incorrect and told the Ballot Board to fix it, but let other language that opponents argued was unfair stand.