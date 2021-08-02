-
A bill in the Ohio legislature that toughens penalties for domestic abuse and creates more protections for victims will not pass the General Assembly by…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and state health officials are urging people to stay home if they are showing any signs of being sick. This is a major step…
-
Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) says her high-profile domestic violence bill is gaining momentum in the Ohio House. The bipartisan piece of…
-
It’s taken eight years and many hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his…
-
An Ohio House committee has received a new version of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, an abortion ban that could happen as early as six weeks into a…
-
Democrats who have long championed a bill that requires companies who do business with Ohio to pay women and men equally have reintroduced that bill.…
-
A nationally syndicated tabloid talk show host whose roots are in Ohio could be entering the race for Governor next year. Jerry Springer has talked about…
-
A study from the American Association of University Women says women in Ohio are paid 78% of what their male counterparts make. Democratic state lawmakers…
-
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would give most employees in Ohio up to 12 weeks of paid family leave each year.Democratic State Representative…
-
A northeast Ohio man who’s accused of shooting and killing his wife and then himself had been ordered by a judge to stay away from her after threatening…