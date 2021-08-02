John Corlett

-
Experts say a component of the newly signed federal COVID relief package could lift millions of children out of poverty. The American Rescue Plan puts…
Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine says he supports Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under it, but with work requirements. He…
The debate over how the major party candidates for governor feel about Medicaid expansion has launched into an examination of exactly who are the 700,000…
Nine of the 11 vetoes that state representatives voted to override in the state budget this week are related to Medicaid, though not the big veto on the…
700,000 Ohioans are covered under Medicaid expansion, and Gov. John Kasich continues to push for the federal government to continue Medicaid expansion in…
The state will soon start the process that could allow for controversial changes for around a million Ohioans on Medicaid. But it’s a long, tough road to…