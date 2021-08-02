John Patterson

-
The Ohio House and Senate are now considering different versions of their school funding plans as part of the upcoming state budget. Some of the members…
-
Two representatives in the Ohio House are in the hospital right now, battling COVID-19. They are the latest to acknowledge they have contracted the virus.…
-
A school funding overhaul that’s been in the works for five years passed the Ohio House by a huge margin and is on its way to the Senate. Supporters say…
-
The term-limited sponsor of a plan to overhaul Ohio’s school funding system says he’s hopeful it will pass before he leaves the House at the end of this…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine is not embracing a school funding reform idea the leader of the Ohio House threw out earlier this week.Earlier this week, House Speaker…
-
Ohio lawmakers will soon consider a school funding formula overhaul, which has undergone some changes since it was first introduced in March. Ohio school…
-
Backers of a bipartisan school funding formula overhaul are trying again to get it passed. After failing to get their new formula in the state budget,…
-
For weeks now, Ohio lawmakers have been considering a bipartisan school funding plan from two state representatives. They say the plan would reduce…
-
A new school funding formula from two state representatives is getting a lot of attention. But while the House Speaker calls the existing formula a…
-
A proposed new school funding formula would cost the state $720 million more than the current K-12 budget. And it doesn’t include funding for charter or…