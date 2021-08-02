Kent Scarrett

-
The home rule provision was added to the Ohio constitution by voters in 1912, and the struggles between local officials and state lawmakers have raged…
One of Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes overridden by the House last week involves a tax on managed care organizations that helps raise money for counties and…
Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a…
Gov. John Kasich’s budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state, instead of through the municipality where…
Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget includes a change in the way a portion of the state’s local government fund is distributed to communities. But the…