kidney dialysis amendment

A union that intended to put a measure capping kidney dialysis costs on the Ohio ballot this fall says it isn’t giving up despite a ruling from the…
Ohioans won’t vote this fall on a ballot issue capping how much clinics can charge for kidney dialysis. The Ohio Supreme Court says signatures were…
There are questions about whether Ohio voters will see an issue on the ballot this fall that, if passed, would put restrictions on clinics that provide…
A group that wants a constitutional amendment to change some regulatons on how Ohio kidney dialysis patients receive treatment submitted signatures to be…