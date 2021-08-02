Kim Henderson

-
The head of the state agency that oversees Ohio’s embattled unemployment system is stepping down. Gov. Mike DeWine says Dept of Job and Family Service…
Filings for unemployment benefits had been slowly ticking up in January. But the last two weeks of reported numbers show an explosion of claims. And the…
134,000 gig workers, independent contractors and self-employed Ohioans who have been waiting on their unemployment claims for more than a month will now…
Ohio’s unemployment system continues to be a challenge for thousands of Ohioans who say it is slow and non-responsive. And the system has needed some…
The federal government has authorized $300 weekly unemployment bonus checks, but many Ohioans say they are not getting them yet. Ohio Department of Job…
Some victims of unemployment fraud in recent months are starting to worry they will be on the hook to pay taxes for money they didn’t receive.Medina…