Matt Dolan

It’s been a momentous six months for school funding in Ohio, after decades of debate over how to most fairly fund the state’s more than 600 public school…
Republican Senators have unveiled their rewrite of the school funding overhaul in the House budget, which spends less per student but will be more…
The head of the Senate committee looking over the House-approved version of the state budget says he’s concerned that the new school funding formula…
A key Republican lawmaker says the Cupp-Patterson school funding plan that passed the House overwhelmingly is dead in the Senate. Senate Finance Committee…
With Ohio in the third week of COVID hospitalizations setting a new record each day, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out two new health orders and previewed the…
Talks on a deal to stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students would qualify for private school vouchers are…
State lawmakers are expected to vote on a compromise that could stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students will be…
Lawmakers who’ve wanted to stop the impending explosion in the number of school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private…
Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details…
The sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun violence proposal said it's a plan that can pass - though it's getting criticism for not including mandatory…