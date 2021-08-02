Matt Huffman

-
The 3% across the board income tax cut in the state budget, along with other tax changes, won’t do much for people making less than $110,000 a year,…
With a little over a day till the deadline on Wednesday, the new two-year $75 billion state budget is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after overwhelmingly…
Among the items added to the budget by Senate Republicans was a proposal that would require Medicaid to essentially re-do its procurement process for the…
In their version of the state budget, Ohio Senate Republicans erased money that had been earmarked for broadbandprograms. But they also added a provision…
Republicans in the Senate have added to their budget a provision that could directly affect the upcoming process to draw new maps for a 15-member…
It’s been a momentous six months for school funding in Ohio, after decades of debate over how to most fairly fund the state’s more than 600 public school…
Republican leaders of the Ohio Senate have proposed a $75-billion-dollar, two-year budget includes a 5% across-the-board income tax cut – which is a boost…
Republican Senators have unveiled their rewrite of the school funding overhaul in the House budget, which spends less per student but will be more…
A federal appeals court has sided with Ohio’s attorney general in his lawsuit to get US Census data earlier than expected to draw maps for Ohio's…
A plan to put a constitutional amendment up for a Ohio-wide vote in August has been scrapped. That amendment would have extended the deadline to draw new…