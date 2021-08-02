-
Advocates are worried about the process that will eventually require thousands of Ohioans in Medicaid expansion to work 20 hours a week or lose their…
-
A US District Court judge has thrown out Medicaid work requirements in two states, saying they are arbitrary and capricious. Ohio is now reviewing its…
-
As of last Friday, the state has federal permission to require 20 hours of work per week for many non-disabled people on Medicaid expansion. The state’s…
-
The federal government says Ohio can require non-disabled Medicaid expansion recipients to work 20 hours a week unless they’re caregiving, in job training…
-
The federal government says Ohio can join the eight other states that have been given permission to impose work requirements on people in Medicaid…
-
Ohio is among 15 states that have asked the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. Ohio’s request would…
-
Over the years, Kasich has brought forward a lot of ideas, and his tone has changed dramatically, as he’s worked to accomplish his goals and create a…
-
UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - A spokesman for the Ohio House says this is not one of the overrides lawmakers are still…
-
Some 750 doctors say they’re endorsing Democrat for governor Richard Cordray, breaking with the Ohio State Medical Association, which is backing his…
-
Gov. John Kasich continues to be concerned about the future of Medicaid expansion after he’s out of office in five months. He's defending the program he…