Mike Duffey

-
The Ohio Department of Education will release report cards on the state’s more than 600 school districts this week. Meanwhile, a Republican lawmaker is…
-
The bad grades for many school districts latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state…
-
Many Ohioans are not happy about the state’s new report cards after seeing grades for their school districts drop. Some state lawmakers are not happy…
-
Child enticement charges against a convicted sex offender in central Ohio were recently dropped because an Ohio Supreme Court ruling had thrown out part…
-
Bill Requires School Board Develop Computer Science Standards, But Won't Mandate Schools To Use ThemSix states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want…