'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
myocarditis
Government/Politics
Doctors Say Heart Risk Is Far Greater From COVID Itself Than The Vaccine To Prevent It
Jo Ingles
The Centers for Disease Control says 323 cases of heart inflammation have been verified in young people who received COVID-19 vaccines. The agency is now…
