National Voter Registration Act
Government/Politics
No Voters Will Be Removed From Rolls Before November Election In Spite Of Supreme Court Decision
Karen Kasler
,
The Secretary of State says no voters will be removed from the rolls before the November election, in spite of the US Supreme Court ruling upholding…
0:59