Nickie Antonio

Democrats in Ohio continue to push for passage of a bill designed to provide equity for LGBTQ plus Ohioans when it comes to housing and employment. And…
The Senate has okayed a bipartisan bill that allows nursing home and long-term care facility residents and their families to install cameras in their…
For the sixth time in a decade, a Democratic state lawmaker has proposed a bill to end the death penalty in Ohio. But this time the measure has…
Democrats in Ohio’s Senate have laid out their priorities for the upcoming budget. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the…
Former Governor Ted Strickland is officially joining the effort to repeal capital punishment, saying he regrets the way he handled Ohio’s death penalty…
Abortion was a big issue in Ohio in 2019, as it has been for several years. A strict abortion ban was one of the 21 bills that passed, and more bills are…
Ohio law permits pharmacists to give the overdose drug Naloxone without a prescription to people who deal with opioid addicts. But one state lawmaker says…
The Ohio Senate has passed and sent two controversial abortion bills to the Ohio House. One involves abortion reversal, a practice that is not backed by…
The Ohio House’s two year state budget repeals tax breaks for personal aircraft or private planes. Now Senators are being urged to remove that provision…
A group of Democratic and Republican senators want to prohibit the use of restraints, such as shackles or handcuffs, on pregnant inmates once they've…