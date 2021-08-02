Ohio abortion laws

-
Abortion is a big deal for Ohio lawmakers as they proceed through the Lame Duck session of this legislature. And there are two bills that could end up on…
The only abortion clinic in the Toledo area has stopped performing surgical abortions….at least for now. The Ohio Supreme Court is not going to reconsider…
The Ohio Supreme Court has made two big decisions on abortion involving two separate but related cases, by ruling on a case involving one of Ohio’s eight…
The state’s highest court has heard arguments about whether to keep open Toledo's only abortion clinic. And the case could affect Ohio's seven other…