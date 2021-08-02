Ohio Ballot Board

-
The group trying to put a voter rights amendment on this year's ballot has filed an appeal in the Ohio Supreme Court to fight against a decision by the…
Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would release low-level drug offenders from jail and direct money to treatment instead have cleared…
The green light has been given to the group that wants to begin collecting signatures to put a proposed constitutional amendment involving so-called puppy…
Just one day after the Ohio House announced it would be pursuing a bill to allow limited medical marijuana, yet another group got approval to start…
One of the groups that wants to put a medical marijuana plan on the Ohio ballot is one step closer to that goal now. The group Ohioans for Medical…