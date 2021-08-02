-
A Franklin County judge is expected to rule in the coming days on a lawsuit that seeks to restore the $300 weekly checks that the federal government was…
-
Black Friday is just a few days away and this year, it will look very different. Long lines and crowded stores are no longer allowed under Ohio’s…
-
Ohio’s businesses say they’re optimistic about the future of the economy, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to have them worried. The Ohio Chamber of…
-
Among the possible questions voters might face on the ballot this fall is whether they want to make it harder to raise the state income tax, by requiring…
-
Ohio’s unemployment rate was down slightly in June. It was an even 4 percent last month compared to 4.1 percent in May. Companies in Ohio have jobs that…
-
Beginning July 1st, Ohio’s gas tax will increase by ten and a half cents per gallon for regular fuel. But the tax on diesel will go up by 19 cents,…
-
A new report from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce says businesses it surveyed in the Buckeye State plan to hire employees despite the uncertainty of economic…
-
A research arm of the state’s leading business lobby has put together a set of recommendations to improve the economy by growing innovation. That proposal…
-
It’s been over a week now since the Ohio House Republican Caucus failed to come up with enough votes to name a new speaker to take over for the rest of…
-
The largest business group in the state has put together a free online toolkit for any employer who’s dealing with opioid problems in the workplace –…