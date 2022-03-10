Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2021 Year in Review
The Ohio Newsroom
© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Ohio is entering COVID endemic
Government/Politics
Ohio is changing the way it reports COVID-19 data as the state heads into an endemic
Jo Ingles
,
Daily reporting will give way to weekly reporting. And reporting by schools will be changed too.
