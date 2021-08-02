Ohio League of Women Voters

-
Groups that have been clamoring for more ballot drop boxes are mulling their next move, now that Ohio’s Secretary of State issued a new directive limiting…
-
Thousands of voters thought to be inactive could be removed from the voter rolls this year. Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State is releasing a list of…
-
COVID-19 closed down the March primary election, and lawmakers extended the absentee ballot deadline to late April. Voter rights groups are asking state…
-
The U.S. District Court in Cincinnati says Ohio’s congressional district map is unconstitutional. The court is telling Ohio lawmakers to draw a…
-
For the first time, the Secretary of State will send voter registration forms to hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who were removed from the voting rolls…
-
Voters in southwest Ohio’s Butler County who returned ballots in envelopes that didn’t have the correct information on them will get their votes counted…
-
Voter registrations are up in Ohio since November 2016. And that pleases a non-partisan group that encourages increased voter participation. Jen Miller…
-
The proposed redistricting plan voters will see on the statewide ballot in May continues to rack up support. Backers of it says they are optimistic it…
-
A coalition of citizens’ groups had been talking with state lawmakers for days about a compromise to change the way Ohio’s Congressional map. But both…
-
Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would let them…