Ohio Libertarian party

-
The decision is a loss for the Ohio Green and Libertarian parties. The Ohio Elections Commission unanimously ruled that current law allows debate…
-
The Libertarian Party of Ohio has officially regained “minor party” status in the state. Secretary of State Jon Husted says the Libertarians submitted…
-
Ohio’s top elections official says he’s going to allow the Libertarian Party to use an unusual strategy to place its presidential candidate on the state’s…
-
The recent petition signature filing by Ohio Libertarians to get a presidential candidate on the statewide ballot this fall raises questions about how it…
-
Wednesday at 4pm is the deadline for submitting petition signatures for independent presidential candidates for the fall ballot in Ohio. The Libertarian…