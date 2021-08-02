Ohio libraries

-
Advocates for Ohio’s libraries are cheering the Senate version of the state budget, which restores funding that was set to drop when the current budget…
Ohio’s libraries say they’ll lose money if the $74.7 billion state budget stays as is. And they told a Senate committee looking into the budget that they…
Some libraries throughout Ohio are announcing they will be reopening soon. But it might take a little longer for others to reopen their doors.A working…
Ohioans who want to learn new job skills will soon have the chance to do that through the state’s public libraries.The website Lynda.com offers more than…